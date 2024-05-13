Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGP. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 8.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 104,754 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

UGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities cut Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.37.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 1.95%. Research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.0723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

