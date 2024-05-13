Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 35,053 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 245.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Price Performance

Grab stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. Grab’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Grab

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.