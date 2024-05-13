Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.76. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

