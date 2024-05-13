Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 852.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,586 shares of company stock worth $3,504,388 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $416.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.49. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $420.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

