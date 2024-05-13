Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 3,292 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,923,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,472,000 after acquiring an additional 942,924 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TransUnion by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,744,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,013,000 after buying an additional 1,035,634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,905,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,614,000 after buying an additional 237,475 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,172,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,994,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,777,000 after buying an additional 31,839 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

