Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Metro Stock Up 1.9 %

TSE:MRU opened at C$74.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.67. The company has a market cap of C$16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. Metro has a 52-week low of C$65.43 and a 52-week high of C$78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.91. Metro had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.63 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.2672566 EPS for the current year.

MRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.86.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

