Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.39.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $91.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

