Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $166.00 to $159.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of Middleby stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,397. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.82. Middleby has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $161.01. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at $955,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Middleby by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,621,000 after purchasing an additional 198,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Middleby by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,843,000 after purchasing an additional 349,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 505,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,449,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

