Middlesex Water to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Middlesex Water has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.
Middlesex Water Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $57.88 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MSEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSEX
Insider Activity
In other Middlesex Water news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.70 per share, for a total transaction of $82,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,981.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Middlesex Water
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Affordable Stocks That Won’t Stay Down Much Longer
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Amazon and the Compelling Case for 30% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.