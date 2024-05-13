Middlesex Water to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $57.88 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other Middlesex Water news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.70 per share, for a total transaction of $82,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,981.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

See Also

