Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 121.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ MNMD opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth $53,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

