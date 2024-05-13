Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.73.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.34. 17,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

