Mizuho Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $130.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC cut their target price on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $18,152,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 75,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 28,264 shares during the period.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
