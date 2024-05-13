Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,811,764.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $1,624,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $1,550,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,606,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $1,535,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $117.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Moderna by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

