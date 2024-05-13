Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,638,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $100,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6,418.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 149,093 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $59.05 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $55.67 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

