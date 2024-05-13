Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Downgraded by Raymond James

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSDL. UBS Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 62.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at $32,973,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at $47,035,000.
About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
