Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSDL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.58.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 62.34%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,973,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,035,000.
About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
