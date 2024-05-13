Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSDL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.58.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSDL

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSDL opened at $22.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 7.18. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 62.34%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,973,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,035,000.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.