Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Buys 600 Shares

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$66,000.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Sime Armoyan bought 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$231,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$143,000.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$109.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,990.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Sime Armoyan purchased 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$43,998.52.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 3,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$396,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

MRG.UN stock opened at C$16.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.97. The stock has a market cap of C$606.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a twelve month low of C$13.08 and a twelve month high of C$17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

