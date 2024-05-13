Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after acquiring an additional 201,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after purchasing an additional 606,382 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,612,000 after buying an additional 871,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,313,000 after buying an additional 457,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,066,506 shares of company stock valued at $195,621,185 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE JPM opened at $198.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $133.13 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The company has a market capitalization of $570.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.