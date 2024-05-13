MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Raised to “Buy” at Redburn Atlantic

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $485.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

Shares of MSCI opened at $485.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

