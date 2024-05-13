M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $26.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $26.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.19%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

