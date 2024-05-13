M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,940 shares of company stock valued at $248,313 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

POR opened at $44.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

