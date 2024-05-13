M&T Bank Corp Has $835,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 66,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2,172.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $149,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $149,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $144,338.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,862,684.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,163 shares of company stock worth $6,038,858. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $61.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.