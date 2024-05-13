M&T Bank Corp Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $14,273,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 15,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AXON opened at $303.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.72 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.64 and a 200 day moving average of $269.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

