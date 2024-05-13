M&T Bank Corp Has $924,000 Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 134,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in NOV during the third quarter valued at $13,329,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NOV by 31.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 620,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 148,099 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NOV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,687,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,343,000 after purchasing an additional 231,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of NOV by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NOV. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $18.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $21.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Insider Activity at NOV

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

