M&T Bank Corp Invests $785,000 in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTREFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $33.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTREGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

FTRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

