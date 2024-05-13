M&T Bank Corp Purchases 12,962 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.12% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 384,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). On average, equities analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

