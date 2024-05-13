M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Masco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock opened at $72.31 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

