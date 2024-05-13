M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,470 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.18% of Silk Road Medical worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $5,789,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 333.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 51,983 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $94,108.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,062.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $94,108.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,062.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Ballinger acquired 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,783.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,540.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $351,247. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

