M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $5,745,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,073,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after buying an additional 176,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 342.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 233,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 180,397 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $78.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

