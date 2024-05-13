M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,636 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $152,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,852,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $342,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $152,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,399 shares in the company, valued at $16,852,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $23.93 on Monday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Element Solutions Company Profile



Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

