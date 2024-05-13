M&T Bank Corp Takes $836,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VOOG opened at $305.54 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $232.54 and a 12 month high of $308.84. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.38 and a 200 day moving average of $281.79.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

