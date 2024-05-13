Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $59.99 and last traded at $59.99, with a volume of 473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,420.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

