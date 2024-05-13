Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MWA opened at $19.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $19.42.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,892.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Mcandrew sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $345,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,649.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

