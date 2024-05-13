National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 21,964 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2,192.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $136.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.08. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $148.37.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,832 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $376,712.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,451,559.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,683,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,462 shares of company stock worth $23,782,885. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

