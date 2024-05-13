National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 38,918 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 415.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,918 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,908,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 41.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,142 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,534 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3,911.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,724,000 after buying an additional 1,283,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,106,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric stock opened at $81.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

