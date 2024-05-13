National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.19% of Pathward Financial worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $107,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Pathward Financial stock opened at $53.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $247.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

