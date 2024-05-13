National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.66 Million Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of MSTR opened at $1,180.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $266.00 and a 52-week high of $1,999.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,425.82 and its 200-day moving average is $872.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,678.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,516.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,516.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,452 shares of company stock worth $105,660,354 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.