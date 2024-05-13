National Bank of Canada FI Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $315.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.77. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $322.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.64.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

