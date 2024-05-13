National Bank of Canada FI Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

