National Bank of Canada FI Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $97.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.40. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

