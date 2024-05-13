National Bank of Canada FI Has $3.51 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,082 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4,203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,508,000 after purchasing an additional 741,499 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,924,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,295,000 after purchasing an additional 321,396 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,677,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,539,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,226,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,189,000 after acquiring an additional 84,321 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY opened at $69.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,317.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

