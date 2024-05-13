National Bank of Canada FI Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5,804.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,890 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 33.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SUI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.92.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

SUI opened at $117.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $141.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.