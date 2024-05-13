National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,863 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,292 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 729,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

