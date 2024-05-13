National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS stock opened at $243.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $183.29 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.94.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.