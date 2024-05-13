National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 934 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Teleflex by 26.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX opened at $203.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.81. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $262.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

