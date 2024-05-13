National Bank of Canada FI Sells 10,508 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5,125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 164,488 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 82.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 336,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,889 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,774,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 192,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 136,505 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

