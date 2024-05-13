National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$121.00 Price Target at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$109.50.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE NA opened at C$116.02 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.27 and a 1-year high of C$116.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$112.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$102.41. The firm has a market cap of C$39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.848222 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

