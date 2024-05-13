National Bankshares Raises Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$9.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPLF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised Copperleaf Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copperleaf Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.21.

Shares of CPLF stock opened at C$8.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Copperleaf Technologies has a twelve month low of C$4.94 and a twelve month high of C$9.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.26. The stock has a market cap of C$659.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18, a PEG ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

