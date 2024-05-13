National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of National Presto Industries worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 146,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 51,165 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,758 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 7,928.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Presto Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

National Presto Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

NPK stock opened at $84.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.52. The stock has a market cap of $600.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.59. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.08.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.42 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

National Presto Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

