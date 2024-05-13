Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 4,941 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Glaukos worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 20.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Glaukos by 18.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Glaukos by 10.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Glaukos by 45.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $110.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $46,714.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,505,392.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $423,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $46,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,505,392.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,032 shares of company stock valued at $21,621,136. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Glaukos from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.64.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

